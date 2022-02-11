Purdue Football: David Bell & George Karlaftis Headed to NFL Combine

In the least surprising news of the week, George Karlaftis and David Bell will be headed to the NFL Combine.

They will make the short trip down I 65, as the combine is still held at Lucas Oil Stadium and surrounding Colts Facilities.

I have seen GK projected as high as the number 4 pick, but as well as all the way into the 20s. He is overall seen as a game changing Defensive End that has untapped potential to reach - hard to disagree there.

David Bell, I have seen on some Mocks sneak into the late 1st round, but have seen him as late as bottom 5 in 2nd round.

David Bell can drastically improve his stock with a great combine, if he can run a faster 40 than anticipated, that will go a long way. It is well known of his high football IQ and smooth route running with soft hands, but, the question is explosiveness.

For GK, he is a workout freak and will test great in nearly all combine events. GK is locked in as a 1st round pick in my opinion and will stay there even after the combine.

I am hoping to see both of their names called in the first round come April.

Boiler Up!