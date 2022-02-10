3 Purdue 58, Michigan 82 - Ann Arbor Court Storming

#3 Purdue went into the Crisler Center for their sixth game in 13 days thanks to a Michigan program that had to shut their program down for multiple weeks with COVID resulting in games crammed together, and Purdue played like they were mentally and physically exhausted after having just beaten #13 Illinois two nights earlier.



Michigan absolutely drubbed Purdue, 82-58, in a shocking upset against a team that was looking like they might climb up to #1 or 2 with a win tonight.



It was Purdue’s worst performance of the season. Maybe a historically bad performance for a Coach Painter led squad.



If it was something basketball related, Purdue was bad at it.



They couldn’t do the things they had struggled with most the season: finding shooters in transition, defending shooters in the half court, defending the rim, staying attached to their man, and defending the pick and roll.



Purdue has thrived this season behind a historically good offense. They couldn’t shoot the ball in Ann Arbor. They couldn’t hold onto the ball. They struggled to pass the ball. They struggled to knock down wide open looks. They stopped getting wide open looks.



It was a complete, start to finish thrashing, where the team barely above five hundred and hoping to hold onto the bubble hosted a potential #1 and told them that they weren’t as far apart as the standings would suggest.



Michigan now has a signature win after barely escaping from Penn State on Tuesday and losing to this same Purdue team at Mackey Arena on Sunday. Coach Howard’s squad had their best outing in their biggest game. Their season is now still alive.



Purdue has some tough questions ahead. Their defensive struggles were highlighted and then blown up. They want to be a Final Four team. They have National Championship aspirations. Not with this defense.



Michigan 60% from three, 52.5% from the field. Purdue shot 44% from the field and 4 of 18 from three.



All five Michigan players scored in double-figures. Caleb Houston, Hunter Dickinson, and Eli Brooks all made 4 three pointers.



For Purdue, Jaden Ivey looked like he would keep the game close in the first half, and had a team-high 18 points but he had 5 turnovers and 0 assists to go with it.



What is maybe the most alarming and astonishing stat of the day, Purdue’s #1 offense had just 5 assists on the day.



Purdue was also out rebounded 35-25.



Purdue was outplayed in every facet of the game. They had just three losses to this point, all of them upsets, but all three of those games were close. This game will have Purdue scratching their heads.



On every other night of the season Purdue looked like a team that could play against anyone. Tonight, they didn’t belong with a bubble team.



Purdue will play their next game at home on Sunday against an ailing Maryland team.