Sasha Stefanovic Named Finalist for Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award

Purdue has a long history with the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award, which focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. We have had multiple finalists for it over the years and Robbie Hummel even won it in 2012. This year we have another finalist, as Sasha Stefanovic was named one of 10 finalists:

Stefanovic has been an outstanding representative of the university and the basketball program during his time at Purdue. He graduated last spring with a degree in finance and is currently enrolled in graduate school in the Human Resource Management program. He was a three-time honoree to the Big Ten All-Academic Team.

Being a recruit with no high-major offers until Purdue offered in Feb. 2017, three months before his high school graduation, Stefanovic has made a name for himself on the hardwood, enjoying his best season to date in helping the Boilermakers to their first No. 1 ranking in school history. The senior from Crown Point, Indiana, is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9 percent (63-of-154) from 3-point range this season. He tallied career highs in points (23) and assists (8) in the win over No. 18-ranked North Carolina and has made 47-of-55 (.855) free throw attempts this season.

He recently became the ninth player in school history with 200 career 3-pointers. For his career, he has 882 career points, 220 assists (career high 89 this season), 241 rebounds and 202 career trifectas.

Out of the classroom and court, Stefanovic has run youth camps in his hometown with proceeds going to charity, has been a fixture in elementary school visits and has been a vital part of a team-wide Holiday Shopping Spree for underprivileged families in the area.