Penn State at Purdue Season Opener Moved to September 1

Purdue football is coming off of its best season in nearly two decades, as it went 9-4 and won a thrilling bowl game over an SEC opponent in a defect road game. That means some excitement going into 2022. Well, it turns out Purdue will have the eyes of the nation on it, as the season opener has been moved up to Thursday, September 1st at Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State:

Penn State at Purdue season opener moved up 2 days to Thursday, Sept. 1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 10, 2022

The Thursday night before Labor Day weekend has become a traditional season opener with a handful of games, starting a five day festival of college football kicking off. This likely makes Purdue the marquee game of opening night. It also gives Purdue a great chance to start off the 2022 season with a big home conference win before getting into an easier non-conference slate than in recent seasons.

I kind of wish this was on Friday instead since I have that pesky “work” thing the next day, as well as my kid having school, but at least now Saturday is clear to see Rammstein in Chicago.