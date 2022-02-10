Hammer and Rails Podcast - You Can’t Spell Illinois Without Two Ls

Casey and I are back in your ears with what I feel is one of our best titled episodes since we started this podcast in the summer. All credit goes to Casey here as he does the editing and naming of these things.

As the name suggests we spend a lot of time talking about the Purdue victory over Illinois. We discuss Jaden Ivey for A LONG TIME. And that was well deserved. When that man gets angry and decides to take over a game he is basically unstoppable. He’s found a level above what he’d done earlier this year. If he continues this trajectory Purdue is going to continue to be a problem for a lot of people.

After we finally jump off the Jaden Ivey hype train we move on to Eric Hunter Jr.’s second half performance as well as the first half help from Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst. This Purdue offense continues to fire on all cylinders with contributions from everyone who steps foot on the floor. Casey and I are excited.

Following the break we talk about Michigan and Maryland as Purdue finishes their rescheduled meat grinder of the schedule. If Purdue can walk away with two victories in these two games they’ll find themselves in a great position to win yet another Big Ten title.

Since we just played Michigan and there's not a lot to learn about them since then I decide to regale Casey with my story of nearly being kicked out of a game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.