Purdue at Michigan: GameThread & How to Watch

Didn’t we just leave this party?

Tonight’s game with Michigan will be excellent test to see how Purdue will perform in the NCAA Tournament. once there, the Boilers will twice have to win two games in a 48 hour period. Aside from a seemingly easy opening round game (at least on paper) it will have to come against opponents of the caliber of Michigan and Illinois. We should be very familiar with the Wolverines too, as we just saw them five days ago.

First place in the Big Ten is on the line in this one. The Boilers have clawed their way back into first place after the three early losses. Now it is time to stay there. At most, Purdue can afford only two more defeats if it wants to win the Big Ten. Tonight will be a test, but it is one that Purdue can pass if it wants to hang another Big Ten banner.