Purdue at Michigan: GameThread & How to Watch

Didn’t we just leave this party?
Tonight’s game with Michigan will be excellent test to see how Purdue will perform in the NCAA Tournament. once there, the Boilers will twice have to win two games in a 48 hour period. Aside from a seemingly easy opening round game (at least on paper) it will have to come against opponents of the caliber of Michigan and Illinois. We should be very familiar with the Wolverines too, as we just saw them five days ago.
First place in the Big Ten is on the line in this one. The Boilers have clawed their way back into first place after the three early losses. Now it is time to stay there. At most, Purdue can afford only two more defeats if it wants to win the Big Ten. Tonight will be a test, but it is one that Purdue can pass if it wants to hang another Big Ten banner.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Michigan Wolverines
|Record: 12-9, 10-2 Big Ten
|Record: 12-9, 10-2 Big Ten
|Record: 12-9, 10-2 Big Ten
|From:
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Game Location:
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Venue:
|Crisler Center (12,707)
|Odds:
|No Line Yet
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, February 8, 2022, 9pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|ESPN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|49
|NET
|47
|Blog Representation:
|Maize N' Brew
|2020-21 Record
|23-5, 14-3 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to UCLA 51-49 in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
|NCAA Tournament History:
|30 appearances, last in 2021. 1989 NCAA Champion
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 90-74
|Last Purdue win:
|82-76 at Purdue on 2/5/2022
|Last Michigan win:
|70-53 at Purdue on 1/22/2021
|Coach:
|Juwan Howard (54-26 in 3rd year at Michigan)
