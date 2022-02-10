 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue at Michigan: GameThread & How to Watch

These guys again?

By Travis Miller
Didn’t we just leave this party?

Tonight’s game with Michigan will be excellent test to see how Purdue will perform in the NCAA Tournament. once there, the Boilers will twice have to win two games in a 48 hour period. Aside from a seemingly easy opening round game (at least on paper) it will have to come against opponents of the caliber of Michigan and Illinois. We should be very familiar with the Wolverines too, as we just saw them five days ago.

First place in the Big Ten is on the line in this one. The Boilers have clawed their way back into first place after the three early losses. Now it is time to stay there. At most, Purdue can afford only two more defeats if it wants to win the Big Ten. Tonight will be a test, but it is one that Purdue can pass if it wants to hang another Big Ten banner.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Michigan Wolverines Record: 12-9, 10-2 Big Ten
From: Ann Arbor, MI
Game Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Venue: Crisler Center (12,707)
Odds: No Line Yet
Date & Time: Thursday, February 8, 2022, 9pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 49
NET 47
Blog Representation: Maize N' Brew
2020-21 Record 23-5, 14-3 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to UCLA 51-49 in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
NCAA Tournament History: 30 appearances, last in 2021. 1989 NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 90-74
Last Purdue win: 82-76 at Purdue on 2/5/2022
Last Michigan win: 70-53 at Purdue on 1/22/2021
Coach: Juwan Howard (54-26 in 3rd year at Michigan)

