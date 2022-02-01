Basketball Recruiting Update - Class of 2022

Class of 2022

Camden Heide - 6’5”, 180 - 4*(93) - Wing - Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, UT)

Heide has been sinking like a stone down the rankings. 247 bumped him down to a 3* and Rivals moved him out of the top 100. It’s not that Heide isn’t playing well, it’s that Heide isn’t playing...again.

Originally out of Minnesota, Camden took his talents to Wasatch Academy (a basketball factory in Mt. Pleasant, Utah) for his senior year, but foot injuries followed. As far as I can tell, he’s played in one game this season for Wasatch (but did manage 13 points) before his troublesome left foot shut him down.

I don’t have any info on the current injury, but this is the same left foot that knocked him out for an extended period last season with a Jones fracture. According to healthline.com, “a Jones fracture is a break between the base and shaft of the fifth metatarsal bone of your foot. This is the bone on the outside of the foot, which is connected to your smallest toe, sometimes called the pinkie toe. It’s the most common type of metatarsal fracture.”

If I’m not mistaken, this is also the same left foot that cost him a portion of his sophomore year as well. Three foot injuries in as many years makes me nervous. Chronic foot injuries have derailed several promising athletes, so let’s hope Camden is able to put this behind him. After missing a substantial amount of time over the last 3 season, I wonder if Heide doesn’t come into Purdue on the Mason Gillis plan to make sure he hits the court at 100%.

Fletcher Loyer - 6’3”, 170 - 4*(96) - Guard/Wing - Homestead (Ft. Wayne, IN)

Fletcher continues to absolutely dominate Indiana high school basketball. His Homestead team faced off against a solid Northrop squad on the 28th. Loyer dominated the game to the tune of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. He continues to show that his game has evolved beyond “shooter” (although he’s one hell of a shooter).

Through 19 games, Loyer is averaging 27 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2 steals per game. Those look like Mr. Basketball numbers to me.

In a battle of Indiana All-Star candidates, @Spartytweets Fletcher Loyer (@FletcherLoyer) finished 4 assists shy of a triple-double as the Spartans pulled away from Northrop on Friday. pic.twitter.com/X2uRzriUTg — Josh Ayen (@Josh_Ayen) January 29, 2022

Homestead (14-5, 5-1 ) faces New Haven (7-8) on Wednesday at 7:30 at home. Loyer should get his work done early, because he probably won’t be playing late.

Braden Smith - 5’10”, 165 - 3*(89) - Point Guard - Westfield (Westfield, IN)

If you’re wondering why I went into detail about a Jones fracture above, it’s because Braden Smith injured his left foot against Brownsburg on January 21st, and will be out of action for at least 3-4 weeks (although, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s done for the year). Like Loyer, Smith was in the midst of a stellar senior campaign before breaking his foot, averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

Braden isn’t the tallest guy on the court, but don’t discount his athleticism. He’s a fearless competitor who can pull from deep and get to the rim. His ability to break down the defense off the dribble and either score or kick out to open shooters will be critical for Purdue over the next several seasons.

Hopefully that foot heals up, because this kid is a freak.