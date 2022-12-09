What Will Purdue Football Do Now?

With the news official that Jeff Brohm is off to Louisville Ryan and I wanted to just sort of talk it out. What’s going to happen to the team, to the staff, to the recruiting class? There’s just so much in flux right now that we can’t say for certain how anything is going to work out.

To help us get through all of this we asked Gabi to go join us. We started off with a very important question, if you could hire one fictional football coach to lead Purdue, who would it be. I would love to hear your answers in the comments.

