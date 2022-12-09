Shaborne Demps Decommits from Purdue

Three star wide receiver Shaborne Demps has announced he has decommited from the Purdue Boilermakers following the news that Jeff Brohm will no longer be the head coach. Demps, a 5’8 wide receiver, initially committed to the Boilers on July 1st, 2022 and is ranked the as the 127th best wide receiver in his class (247). Demps has a scheduled visit with Florida International on December 9th while also holding previous offers from Indiana, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi State. Demps also ran an official 100m dash time of 10.85 seconds.

This now leaves Purdue with three wide receiver commits in the 2023 class including Ryan Shackelford, Jaron Tibbs, and TJ McWilliams. All of the wide receivers in this class were ranked near each other, all being between 100th to 200th at their positions.