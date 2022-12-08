Devin Mockobee Tweets About Purdue Future

This is a chaotic time for Purdue football. With the news of Jeff Brohm headed out the door to Louisville it leaves everyone, fans, coaches, players, recruits in a bit of a flux. Will they stay or will they go? Will there be better opportunities out there in the big wide world of college football? What about for the assistant coaches? Are they also going to Louisville or are they staying in West Lafayette through the bowl game and hoping the new hire really really likes them so they can stay?

Today, one of Purdue’s most important players for next season tweeted his intentions. I’ll let you gauge it for yourself before I interpret for those who might not be familiar with the reference.

Seems like good news! The toot toot and train obviously mean good things for Purdue.

This gif comes from the pump up speech in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street starring Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s posted below but be warned the language gets a bit salty. However, I’d like to think that Mockobee is referencing another scene in the movie. For those that aren’t aware DiCaprio’s character is giving a speech where he’s supposed to be announcing his departure from the company until he just decides that he can’t quite do it and says “I’m not fu&^%ng leavin’!” I like to think this is what Mockobee is referencing.

This is obviously a great sign for the team and the program in general. Keeping Mockobee was going to be job number 1 or at worst 1a along with keeping Brady Allen for any new Purdue head football coach. One decision down. Only a few hundred more to go.