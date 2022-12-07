 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brian Brohm Named Purdue’s Interim Head Football Coach

Brian will fill in for his brother, Jeff, who is returning home to Louisville.

By PURB97
/ new
Toronto Argonauts v Winnipeg Blue Bombers Photo by Marianne Helm/Getty Images

After another round of #BrohmWatch, Coach Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue to return home as the head coach of Louisville. This leaves Purdue with a spot to fill for its upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU. As reported by Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) on Twitter, Purdue is filling Jeff’s spot with his brother and co-offensive coordinator / QB coach, Brian.

Brian Brohm has stepped in for Jeff before at Purdue, leading the Boilermakers to a 24-20 victory against Iowa in 2020 when Jeff was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. It is not clear what Brian will do after the conclusion of this season, as Purdue will be searching for a new permanent hire for the head coaching position.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...