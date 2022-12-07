Brian Brohm Named Purdue’s Interim Head Football Coach

After another round of #BrohmWatch, Coach Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue to return home as the head coach of Louisville. This leaves Purdue with a spot to fill for its upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU. As reported by Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) on Twitter, Purdue is filling Jeff’s spot with his brother and co-offensive coordinator / QB coach, Brian.

Co-offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Brian Brohm will be interim head coach for #Purdue's bowl game, according to multiple source.https://t.co/Xeiz6v5k7r pic.twitter.com/ELut5t5FHK — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) December 7, 2022

Brian Brohm has stepped in for Jeff before at Purdue, leading the Boilermakers to a 24-20 victory against Iowa in 2020 when Jeff was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. It is not clear what Brian will do after the conclusion of this season, as Purdue will be searching for a new permanent hire for the head coaching position.