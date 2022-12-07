Purdue Football: Jeff Brohm Resigns

It’s official. After playing footsie with Louisville for his entire 6 year tenure at Purdue, Jeff Brohm has resigned as the head coach of the Boilermakers and will return to Louisville to coach his alma mater.

At Purdue, Brohm went a combined 36-34, making four bowl appearances in six seasons. Brohm leaves Purdue as the 5th winningest coach in program history, behind Joe Tiller (87) Jack Mollenkopf (84), Noble Kizer (42) and Jim Young (38). He took over the program after the disastrous tenure of Darrell Hazell and pulled the Boilermakers out of the Big Ten basement and back to respectability.

This move was an inevitability for Brohm. His family has deep Louisville roots. Jeff, along with his father Oscar, and brothers Greg and Brian all played quarterback at Louisville. Oscar, in particular, maintains deep ties to Louisville, contributing to multiple state championships at powerhouse Trinity High School as the quarterbacks coach, including winning a state Championship with Jeff Brohm under center. If there is such a thing as Louisville football royalty, the Brohm family is it.

The Boilermakers managed to fend off Louisville in 2018 after Bobby Petrino was shown the door, but couldn’t hold on a second time after Scott Satterfield jumped ship for Cincinnati earlier this week. Brohm, coming off a Big10 West winning season, walks away from Purdue considering his mission in West Lafayette accomplished.

All-in-All, Brohm leaves Purdue in better shape than he found them. It’s now up to Athletics Director Mike Bobinski to move decisively to fill the vacancy in order to maintain the upward trajectory of the program.