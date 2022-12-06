Three Boilers Named To Freshman All American Team

A trio of Purdue Boilermakers received the distinction of being named Freshman All Americans by College Football News on Tuesday. Running back Devin Mockobee, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor all received the honor after putting together an impressive first season for the Boilers on their way to an 8-4 regular season record, and appearance in the B1G Championship, and earning an invitation to the Citrus Bowl.

Earning 2nd Team All American honors, Marcus Mbow proved to be a stallwart on the inside for the Boilers. Mbow consistently graded out well in both the passing and running games where his size and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect at the next level.

Mockobee was a revelation this season for the Boilers as the walk-on running back shot up the depth chart as Purdue struggled with injuries to the backfield early on. Mockobee ended up with 920 yards rushing, 248 yards receiving, and 9 rushing touchdowns on his way to garnering honorable mention status. Mockobee also set a school record for most rushing yards by a freshman breaking Markell Jones’ mark of 875 yards in 2015.

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor grabbed an honorable mention as well accumulating 21 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on the season. Sydnor helped lead a Purdue defense that increased their sack totals from a year ago after losing George Karlaftis and Damarcus Mitchell.