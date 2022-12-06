Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer Earn Conference Awards

The Big Ten conference gives out player of the week and freshman of the week honors throughout basketball season. It seems maybe they should save themselves some time and just name them the Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer awards. Plus, maybe move the office to inside Mackey Arena, maybe it will save on shipping if there are any actual physical awards or certificates they mail out. For the second straight week, the first time that’s happened in conference history, the same two teammates won the awards in back to back weeks. That’s right, Zach Edey was conference player of the week and Fletcher Loyer was conference freshman of the week.

Just gonna reuse this image from last week...

New week, same awards.



✅: @zach_edey 28.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 31 points & 22 rebounds vs. Minnesota

✅: @FletcherLoyer 15.5 PPG, 6.0 APG, 20 points & 8 assists vs. Minnesota pic.twitter.com/j5iHJ9pO1V — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 5, 2022

You can see the numbers for them in the tweet above and it’s hard to imagine that anyone else played better than them in the conference this week. Matt Painter has truly built quite a team with these two guys out there roaming the court and complimenting each other.

This week marks the first time in Big Ten history that the same teammates have won @B1GMBBall Player and Freshman of the Week in consecutive weeks. pic.twitter.com/iMq3o6KamA — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 5, 2022

With conference season just now starting, with a brief pause for some non-conference games, it seems likely that Edey and Loyer will be honored again through what will surely be an impressive season. Congrats to both the Big Maple and Loyer (we gotta get this guy a snappy lawyer nickname).