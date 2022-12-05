Purdue Women’s Basketball vs. Michigan State: How To Watch

Our Purdue WBB team heads to Michigan State tonight for the first conference game of the season. Purdue leads the series 43-37.

Purdue (7-1) is coming off a win 87-78 against Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC challenge. The Boilers are led by Lasha Petree who had a career high 31 points last game and Jenae Terry who is second in the nation for assists per game with 8.

Michigan State has lost their last three games and will be looking to get their season back on track against Purdue. The Spartans are led by Senior guard Kamaria McDaniel who dropped 28 points in their last game to Oregon and Matilda Ekh who is shooting 50% from the field.

How To Watch:

Network: BTN

Time: 7pm ET

Announcers: Sloane Martin & Krista Blunk