Purdue Jumps to #4 in AP Top 25

Purdue continued their undefeated ways last night with a victory over Minnesota. This left Purdue 8-0 (1-0) on the season. After rocketing up the rankings earlier this season after defeating top 10 teams Gonzaga and Duke Purdue now has less room to grow with each week. They were able to climb up one spot in the rankings to #4.

Purdue was able to climb up thanks to Arizona’s fall from 4th to 10th. Remaining in front of Purdue are Houston, followed by Texas, and in third is Virginia. Each team is undefeated as you’d expect so Purdue would need some help if they want to regain that #1 ranking they held ever so briefly last season.

Around the rest of the Big Ten we see Maryland at 13, IU at 14, Illinois at 17, and Ohio State at 25. Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan State are all receiving votes. So is early season Purdue opponent Marquette.

The Boilermakers will put their number 4 ranking on the line against Hofstra in Mackey Arena this Wednesday.