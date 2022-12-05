Purdue vs. Michigan - Championship Game In Tweets

Purdue Twitter can generally go one of two ways on game days. First, there’s the chance that the sky is falling, everyone is awful, everyone deserves to be fired, and everyone is a jerk. Those times aren’t very fun. Second, there’s the chance that a game goes well or Purdue meets/exceeds expectations in a difficult game and you get a good group of people having a lot of fun. Saturday night was definitely more of the second type of night so Twitter was largely enjoyable. Here are some of my favorite tweets from Saturday.

Purdue spelled out on the field at the Big Ten Championship Game. Never thought I’d see the day. pic.twitter.com/aAox9pRil1 — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) December 4, 2022

Everyone take a few minutes to thank Nebraska

ya sunsabitches

otherwise you'd be watching Iowa — CornNation (@CornNation) December 4, 2022

yelling at a screen — Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) December 3, 2022

i am of the opinion a coach should be allowed to challenge until he misses one.



how dare he prove the officials wrong https://t.co/NLxEpB0kJ3 — Sam Metcalfe (@thesmetcalfe) December 4, 2022

Purdue has already outscored Iowa from last year's game lol — The BigTime Boiler (@BigTimeBoiler) December 4, 2022

walk-on running back devin mockobee will also be participating in the dr. pepper tuition challenge — playoff seltzer 〽️ (@seltzermom) December 4, 2022

Purdue ran the Ohio State fake punt! — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 4, 2022

That offsides penalty is going to keep me up all night isn't it. — Krizzle (@KrizzleM) December 4, 2022

@HammerAndRails I'll take it. One half in and we've acquitted ourselves well. A few self inflicted wounds (that FG offsides, oy!) but nothing fatal.



The halftime adjustments will be key. That's where Michigan has excelled this season. We have to counterpunch. — Dustin Blythe Ⓥ (@Dustin_Blythe) December 4, 2022

It is 2003. I am in an unnecessarily close game with Purdue.



It is 2015. I am in an unnecessarily close game with Purdue.



It is 2022. I am in an unnecessarily close game with Purdue. pic.twitter.com/yj2p5yJaHK — Optimus Crime (@Optimus_Crime12) December 4, 2022

Purdue went down from 1 to 15 in 5 minutes. — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) December 4, 2022

“He f***in broke his leg! Are you f***in kidding me?!” - Jeff Brohm #Big10Championship pic.twitter.com/iTd9HNAPb6 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 4, 2022

@HammerAndRails | With that reception, Charlie Jones has set the single season record for receiving yards in program history. He now has 1,309 yards this season. — Jed Wilkinson (@PurdueWilkie) December 4, 2022

the Jeff Brohm experience is not underrated, this shit is WILD — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 4, 2022

Turning a two score game into a two score game. Purdue! pic.twitter.com/LuGhpaxNbC — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 4, 2022

The thing is if you’re Purdue you have to YOLO this entire game, can’t be conservative. Someone pay me $$$$$ for my coaching takes. — E (@bitsycs) December 4, 2022

So there you have it. A nice recap of the highs and lows. There were some laughs, some smiles, some tears, some yelling. What more, other than a Purdue victory, could you want? So that will do it for this edition on In Tweets. Catch us for our next edition when Purdue plays LSU.