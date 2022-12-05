 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Let’s Recap the Championship Game

Ryan and I settle in to talk about the loss.

By jumboheroes and PURB97
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two Purdue games to recap in this latest episode of the podcast with one being a dominant victory and the other being a largely predicted loss. Just because it was predicted though doesn’t make it any easier. Purdue had their chances in the game against Michigan but they just could not capitalize on them. It’s a shame but Michigan is a damn good team.

Ryan and I talk in the first half of the podcast about Purdue’s dominant 1-0 start in Big Ten play. Of course they played Minnesota so we’ve gotta keep that in mind. Then we take a brief look around the rest of the conference since conference play has now begun.

We talk about the football game of course but we also talk about the experience of being there and how fun it truly was. The loss stings of course but being there was a lot of fun. Join us as we head down memory lane. Remember to rate, review, subscribe, and share.

