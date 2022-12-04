Purdue vs LSU: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

DraftKings Sportsbook will have the odds on this game soon!

After a second straight solid season, Coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers are headed to Orlando for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to take on the king of the southern accent, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Both Purdue (8-5) and LSU (9-4) are coming off 3-score losses in their respective conference championship games. This will be the third consecutive bowl game against an SEC opponent for Purdue, following matchups with Auburn and Tennessee in the 2018 and 2021 Music City Bowls. LSU is looking for its first bowl win since winning the 2019 Peach Bowl en route to winning the 2020 CFP National Championship. Last season, LSU would fall to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Is new LSU head coach Brian Kelly using ... a fake southern accent? pic.twitter.com/iLy9WFBiPH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 3, 2021

The head coaches of LSU and Purdue both have interesting ties to this game. Coach Brian Kelly was the former head coach of Notre Dame and will put his perfect 4-0 (6-0 including vacated wins) record against Purdue on the line. Kelly’s Fighting Irish last beat Purdue last season, 27-13. As for Jeff Brohm, this will be a reunion of sorts, as the game will take place in the former home stadium of the XFL’s Orlando Rage. Coach Brohm made his famous “Let’s play football” interview there back in 2001 as the starting QB.

Jeff Brohm XFL legend pic.twitter.com/FCc3P98sfH — IB THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) April 9, 2020

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will take place at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 2nd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will air on ABC.

