Citrus Bound Boilers | Purdue Accepts Cheez-Its Citrus Bowl Bid

Following their B1G West Division Title and appearance in the B1G Championship Game, the Purdue Boilermakers have accepted a bid to the Cheez-Its Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. They will face LSU from the SEC who finished 2nd in the SEC West conference with a record of 9-4 (6-2) with marquee wins over the Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide but lost the SEC Title Game to the Georgia Bulldogs 50-30. This will mark the first time these programs will meet on the gridiron and the fist time Purdue has ever played in the Citrus Bowl.

Here is where all the B1G programs are heading this bowl season (list will update as more games are released):