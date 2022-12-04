Quick Wrap | Wolverines 43 Purdue 22 | B1G Championship Game

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 in the B1G Championship Game behind the running of Donovan Edwards and two Michigan interceptions. Big plays were the name of the game for the Wolverines who were able to gash the Purdue Defense, especially at the start of the second half where Michigan scored two touchdowns on only 7 plays and outgained their first half totals yards (135 to 142).

Purdue had a lot of chances and moved the ball on offense as consistently as anyone all season racking up 422 total yardsbut could not find the end zone when they were inside the red zone. The Boilers had to settle for three field goals and had another red zone trip end in an interception.

The second half started with a Donovan Edwards 60 yard rush and the Wolverines controlled much of the second half accumulating 251 yards in the second half after having just 132 in the first half. Purdue just couldn’t make the plays they needed to make when they were presented with them and against a team as good as Michigan, there won’t be second chances.

Aidan O’Connell went 32 for 47 with 366 yards while Charlie Jones was able to set the Purdue single season receiving yards record with 1,361 on the season after catching 13 passes for 162 yards.

Michigan will enter the College Football Playoffs for the second consecutive year as the likely #2 in the nation while Purdue will likely head to Florida for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.