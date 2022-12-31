How To Watch | Purdue Boilermakers vs. LSU Tigers

Game Day Vitals | Citrus Bowl

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Cheez-It Crackers Citrus Bowl on January 2nd in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Purdue comes in off a successful that saw them win the B1G West Division and going 8-4 but will be without QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones, TE Payne Durham, CB Cory Trice, and LB/S Jalen Graham. Purdue will also be under the direction of interim coach Brian Brohm as older brother Jeff Brohm is now the head coach at the University of Louisville.

LSU is under the direction of first year head coach Brian Kelly who, after a slow start, were able to rebound and win the SEC West Divsion before losing to the University of Georgia in the SEC Title Game. LSU will also be without many of their key contributing players but mostly on the defensive line that will lose 3 of the 4 starters for the bowl game.

Opponent | LSU Tigers

Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black LSU: Purple and Gold

Stadium | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Capacity | 60,219

Surface | AstroTurf RootZone 3D3 (2016–present)

Mascot | Tigers

Tickets | Starting at $45 per ticket

Kickoff Time |

TV | ABC 1:00pm

Online Streaming | ABC Online

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

ESPN FPI Odds | LSU 68.2% / Purdue 31.8%

Odds | LSU -15.5

All-Time Series | First Ever Meeting

Last Purdue Win | N/A

Last Indiana Win | N/A

Trophy | Citrus Bowl Trophy

SB Nation Blog Representation | And The Valley Shook

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy, High of 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10mph

2021 LSU Postseason | Lost 42-20 in Texas Bowl to Kansas State

Coach | Brian Kelly 9 - 4 (Overall: 175 - 66)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

