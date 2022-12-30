Can Purdue Upset LSU?

Purdue is heading into what most people, even homers like us, will acknowledge is a difficult game against LSU. Purdue will be without 3 of their 4 top offensive weapons due to opt outs, two of their offensive lineman due to injury and transfer, and two of their top defenders due to opt outs and the draft/vanishing into the night. What I'm saying is it’s gonna be tough.

Of course LSU has their own problems including drama with the receiving corps and the opt out of 3⁄ 4 of their starting defensive line, but will that make up for the losses that Purdue is suffering? Ryan and I step to the mics to discuss. Join us won’t you?