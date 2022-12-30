 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Purdue Upset LSU?

Plus, who is even playing in this game?

By jumboheroes and PURB97
/ new
Syndication: Online Athens Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue is heading into what most people, even homers like us, will acknowledge is a difficult game against LSU. Purdue will be without 3 of their 4 top offensive weapons due to opt outs, two of their offensive lineman due to injury and transfer, and two of their top defenders due to opt outs and the draft/vanishing into the night. What I'm saying is it’s gonna be tough.

Of course LSU has their own problems including drama with the receiving corps and the opt out of 34 of their starting defensive line, but will that make up for the losses that Purdue is suffering? Ryan and I step to the mics to discuss. Join us won’t you?

In This Stream

Purdue vs. LSU in the 2023 Citrus Bowl

View all 7 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...