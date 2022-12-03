Purdue Regular Season Top 10 Plays

The regular season has come and gone for our beloved Boilermakers, but I thought it would be nice to take a look back at some of the best plays of the season. Just a little something to get you hyped for this special Saturday night in Indianapolis:

HM) Jalen Graham pick six against Northwestern

Say what you will about the interception, but Jalen Graham made an excellent read on the ball and just got to it first.

This Purdue Pick 6 was erased because LB Jalen Graham “excessively high stepped” into the end zone and was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pic.twitter.com/UsbMvwCLKb — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 20, 2022

#10) TJ Sheffield spin move vs Nebraska

TJ Sheffield has struggled to get going consistently but he definitely did not struggle hitting the circle button on this spin.

#9) Trice PBU against Northwestern

Cory Trice showed excellent vision on this PBU and prevented a Northwestern touchdown in what ended up being an 8-point victory.

#8) AOC to Jones against Illinois

This ball was thrown right on the money. Any lower would have resulted in an interception, but maybe it’s just that AOC-Chuck Sizzle connection.

CHUCK SIZZLE @BoilerFootball ties it up on Charlie Jones' TD before the half. pic.twitter.com/kCbWiJyLLU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

#7) Payne Durham tiptoe vs Illinois

Nobody will question Payne Durham’s athleticism as he’s showed it time and time again this season. He is able to maneuver his body and get a foot down in bounds for the score.

Won’t be able to sleep tonight because we can’t stop thinking about this catch.@pdurham22 & Boiler pic.twitter.com/HxUhDTy9m0 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 13, 2022

#6) Cory Trice pick six against Indiana

Cory Trice simply wanted the ball more as he ripped it away from the IU receiver and scored. This was the final nail in the coffin against IU to secure the bucket and the west.

The @Treez23_ Pick-6 sealed the dub & B1G West title for @BoilerFootball.



Cleveland-Cliffs pic.twitter.com/2xHGBlvApx — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 27, 2022

#5) AOC dime to Charlie Jones vs Nebraska

This pass was just absurd from Aidan O’Connell. That’s about as tight of a window you’ll get and AOC made it look easy.

Charlie Jones just can't stay out of the end zone. @BoilerFootball x @B1Gfootball pic.twitter.com/oJ843Cz5z0 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 16, 2022

#4) Devin Mockobee long run vs Minnesota

This was the play that began the Mockobee era. Devin had some nice plays before this but his 68-yard weave through the Minnesota defense to seal the game was the play that changed it all. He has enjoyed a fantastic season this year, and it truly began here.

Good morning, ! Yesterday's final scoring drive was brought to you by @devin_mockobee.



2 plays, 70 yards, 1 TD, 1 win secured. pic.twitter.com/B9V5t8ZSAD — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 2, 2022

#3) Charlie Jones catch vs Wisconsin

Not many highlights from this game, but this catch by Charlie Jones was just lights out.

Still wondering how he came down with this ball.



2nd nationally in receptions/game (9.0) and receiving yards (840), Chuck Sizzle continues to amaze. pic.twitter.com/LAlmiDleY2 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 25, 2022

#2) Chris Jefferson pick six vs Penn State

In the moment, this play was monumental. It gave Purdue the late lead over a very good Penn State team and showed that Purdue was here to play this season. The play was all the more memorable when the cameras caught Chris puking on the sidelines so the play was dubbed the “puke six”.

PICK SIX PURDUE



Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

#1) Devin Mockobee run vs IU

This is the ultimate “crazy legs” highlight. Coming off a concussion, Devin Mockobee came into the bucket game and balled out, including this insane juke fest. This would help Purdue clinch the west and the bucket but also put the final stamp on an incredible season for Mockobee.

He came. He saw. He scored. Another TD for @BoilerFootball! @devin_mockobee with the run into the endzone! pic.twitter.com/2SSyOjyjpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

Well, there you have it folks. I know I couldn’t show all the highlights but here’s to making more tonight in Lucas Oil! Boiler Up!