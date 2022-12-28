Purdue vs. LSU in the 2023 Citrus Bowl

Purdue takes on LSU for the first time ever. Get all the stories right here.
Dec 4, 2022, 3:16pm EST
December 28
Getting to Know Citrus Bowl Opponent LSU
You might know their coach.
December 15
Drew Brees Set to Return As Assistant Coach for Citrus Bowl
The Purdue legend will walk the sidelines as an assistant coach.
December 11
Cory Trice will opt out of Citrus Bowl after signing with agent
The Purdue CB is considered an under the radar NFL prospect
December 7
Brian Brohm Named Purdue’s Interim Head Football Coach
Brian will fill in for his brother, Jeff, who is returning home to Louisville.
December 4
Purdue vs LSU: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Brian Kelly can’t escape the Boilermakers no matter where he runs.
December 4
Citrus Bound Boilers | Purdue Accepts Cheez-Its Citrus Bowl Bid
Boilers will head to Orlando to face LSU in first ever meeting