Purdue Football: Brady Allen Into the Portal

Redshirt Freshman freshman Brady Allen announced that he will be entering the transfer portal this morning.

Allen, a former 4* recruit and the highest rated player in Purdue’s 2022 class will have 4 years of eligibility remaining.

While disappointing, this move isn’t particularly surprising, other than the timing. I assumed Allen would jump into the portal sooner, rather than waiting until the day after Christmas, and getting me out of bed. It will be interesting to see if he decides to follow the brothers Brohm to Louisville, after going through bowl preparation with the Brian and Louisville coaching staff.

In the end, this doesn’t change much for the Boilermakers. They now have two untested quarterbacks on their roster, instead of three. Former 4* Michael Alaimo, now a RS Jr. and incoming 3* freshman Ryan Browne remain, but there are several notable options in the transfer portal. I expect Coach Walters and Harrell to toss in a line and see if they can’t land one.