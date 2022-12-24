Air Your Sports Grievances Here!

In the spirits of the holidays Ryan and I recorded the latest podcast yesterday with a discussion of some sports grievances and our Christmas wishlists.

The airing of grievances is of course an important part of the Festivus holiday tradition. Some of you might now know what that is and if that’s true I’ve embedded a handy link here so you can learn more. Since my podcast partner is roughly 20 years old I had to educate him a bit. Plus, a hint for my grievance is in the picture posted with this story.

Then we discuss what is on our Christmas wish list for Purdue or pro sports. I immediately nixed any, “I wish Purdue would win the national title” wishes, those are too easy. I wanted us to dig a little deeper.

Give it a listen and let us know your thoughts.