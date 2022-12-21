Purdue Football: Ryan Browne is a Boilermaker

Ryan Browne, a 3*, 6’5”, 215 pound quarterback out of Milford Academy (N.Y.) via Venice High School (Venice, FL).

Brown holds 4 other offers, including Kent State and Holy Cross, but don’t read too much into that, he’s a bit off the beaten path after playing a year of prep school ball post high school. 247 sports considers him the 8th best player in New York, and the 53rd best quarterback prospect in the nation.

Highlights

I know, I know, every 3* player your favorite team signs is “under the radar” and a “diamond in the rough.” With that being said (that phrase doesn’t feel right unless it’s in a notes app declaring a transfer or decommit), Browne is an under the radar quarterback and a diamond in the rough and I have no idea what the recruiting services are looking at on this one.

You want a physical specimen (6’5”, 215) with rocket arm? Browne has that covered. You want a mobile big guy that looks like Josh Allen or Trevor Lawrence chewing up yardage with long strides? Browne is your man. You want a winner? He was Florida’s 8A player of the year and Mr. Football runner after leading Venice High School to a 14-1 record and a state championship (he was the MVP of the game).

He played with and against some of the best in the nation, put up big numbers, and won a bunch of ball games. He has a huge arm (as you can see from the film, he let’s one go at his own 36 and gets it to the 5 yard line), isn’t afraid to run when the opportunity presents its self, doesn’t lose much accuracy throwing on the run, and has advanced ball placement for a high school QB.

Consider me a fan.

Purdue Comp

Brady Allen

Going to be honest with you. I don’t see much difference between Browne and Allen’s high school film, and Browne is doing it against better competition (Browne is also playing with better talent). Even their release looks similar.

Allen had a longer high school career (Browne was behind current Ball State QB Colin Blazek) until his senior season, and Browne might need some more in-game seasoning, but I’m interested to see how the (current) 3 way quarterback race between Allen, Browne, and Alaimo plays out in the spring. All 3 are big armed, mobile quarterbacks. I assume whoever figures out Harrell’s offense first will be the winner, unless he decides to bring in a 1 year veteran transfer.