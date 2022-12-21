Purdue Football: Ryne Shackelford is a Boilermaker

Ryne Shackelford, a 3* 6’0”, 175 pound receiver out of Keystone high school in Lagrange, Ohio signed with Purdue this morning.

Shackelford holds 6 offers, including Kentucky and West Virginia. Rivals considers him the 30th best player in Ohio. 247 sees him as the 24th best player in Ohio and the 110th overall receiver in the 2023 class.

Highlights

First and foremost, Shackelford is electric with the ball in his hands. His team uses him at multiple positions on offense, including boundary receiver, slot receiver, and running back. He’s a threat to break a big play any time he touches the ball, and is good in the screen game. As a receiver, I like his ability to work the middle/deep middle of the field. He has a nice feel for changing speeds to beat defenders. He’s got the juice to return kicks as well.

Purdue Comp

An Anthrop (pick your favorite)

Personally, I’m going with Jackson. They’re similar size and Jackson played in the slot and out of the backfield as a senior. Shackelford does the same thing for his high school. He has the potential to be a versatile weapon for new Boilermaker O.C. Graham Harrell.