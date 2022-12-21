Purdue Football: Ethon Cole is a Boilermaker!

Ethon Cole, a 3* 6’3”, 190 pound defensive back out of Lake Minneola High School in Lake Minneola Florida, singed with Purdue this morning.

Cole claims 14 offers, including Indiana, Minnesota, and Duke. 247 Sports considers him the 94th overall safety in the 2023 class and the 157th player in Florida.

Highlights

Cole is a versatile safety capable of playing in the box or providing support on the back end of the defense. I like him bet in the hybrid safety/linebacker where he can use his physical style of play to create havoc. He has a nose for the ball in coverage, but can also come off the edge and get after the passer. He’s also a willing and instinctual tackler with decent form.

He’ll need to fill out and add a few pounds to his lanky frame, but I see him as a potential early contributor.

Boilermaker Comp

Jalen Graham

Graham was a little bigger, in terms of weight coming out of high school, but I can see Cole growing into a a similar player. I see Graham as a linebacker who can play some safety (at least early in his career) and see Cole as a safety who can play some linebacker. Cole should be a fun piece for Coach Walters and Kane to move around the field.