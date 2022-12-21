Join us here for all the updates on the December 2022 Football Signing Day. This will be new head coach Ryan Walters first signing day as a Boilermaker. While he didn’t recruit this class it’s on him to sign them and make them into a team. Let’s hope that Brohm and staff brought in some good ones.
Dec 21, 2022, 9:26am EST
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Ryan Browne is a Boilermaker
Purdue adds a late rising prep school gunslinger to their 2023 recruiting class
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Will Heldt Makes It Official
The 3 star defensive end from Carmel, IN signs his NLI
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman is a Boilermaker!
Purdue adds a legacy safety out of Westfield, Indiana to the 2023 class.
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Ryne Shackelford is a Boilermaker
Purdue adds a speedy Ohio receiver to the 2023 class.
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Ethon Cole is a Boilermaker!
Purdue lands a versatile defensive pieces on signing day!
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Drake Carlson Makes It Official
The 6’4 Defensive Lineman from Nashville, TN joins the Boilermakers
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Winston Berglund Makes It Official
The 3* Safety from Carmel High School Will Join the Boilers in 2023
-
December 21
Purdue Football: Owen Davis is a Boilermaker!
Purdue lands Ohio athlete on signing day.