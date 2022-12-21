Purdue Football: Winston Berglund Makes It Official

Purdue signed 3* 6’2” 200 safety Winston Berglund from Carmel High School out of Carmel, IN this morning.

Berglund chose the Purdue Boilermakers over offers from the Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks, among others. He is the 989th rated player nationally on 247 along with being rated the 86th safety, and 15th ranked player from the state of Indiana.

Highlights:

Berglund projects as a free safety in college and will serve on multiple special teams in his college career. He is a sure tackler and the line of scrimmage and shows good range covering in the deep half of the field in coverage. Berglund may want to continue to add bulk to slide into a role as an outside linebacker where his athleticism and sure tackling can be used in coverage on multiple positions.

Current Boilermaker Comp:

Ryan Brandt

Berglund projects right now as a similar player to Brandt at Purdue. Purdue will need to make the decision at some point to bulk him up and see if he can retain his athleticism and play closer to the line of scrimmage or leave him at safety. He has the potential to be a special teams wizard for Purdue at multiple positions for the Boilers in the return and coverage game.