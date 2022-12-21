Purdue Football: Owen Davis is a Boilermaker!

Owen Davis, a 3*, 6’3, 210 pound linebacker out of North Union High School in Richwood, Ohio officially signed with Purdue this morning.

Davis has 12 listed offers, and chose the Boilermakers over, Marshall, Army, and Western Michigan. According to Rivals, Davis is considered the 40th best prospect in Ohio.

Highlights

Note: Senior Highlights unavailable for some reason.

Davis is listed as an “athlete” by Rivals for a reason, he does a little bit of everything for North Union, both on the hardwood and the gridiron. On the football field, he plays both running back and linebacker, but is projected to be a linebacker at Purdue. He moves well in space and has speed to burn for the position. I like him as a coverage backer or coming off the edge as a pass rusher early in his career. He’ll need to gain some weight and grow a butt before he mixes it up in the tackle box. He’s a low floor, high upside recruit who may need some time in the weight room and training table.

On the basketball court,

Boilermaker Comp

Markus Bailey

Bailey played both running back and linebacker at Hilliard Davidson in Ohio. He was considered the 45th best recruit out of Ohio and significantly outplayed that ranking. He currently plays linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s hope Davis continues to follow in his footsteps.