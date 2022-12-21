Purdue Football: Will Heldt Makes It Official

Purdue signed 3* 6’6, 240 pound defensive end Will Heldt out of Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana this morning.

In-state defensive end continuing his career at .



Welcome to the family @WillHeldt8!



Heldt chose the Boilers over offers from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Wake Forest, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. According to 247, Heldt is the 686th ranked player in the country, the 67th rated linebacker, and the 10th rated player in the state of Indiana.

Highlights:

Heldt is a lengthy linebacker who may project well into Head Coach Ryan Walters new defensive scheme. With his 6’6 and 240 pound frame, Heldt has the body to provide depth next season at the edge positions depending on defensive calls and situations. Heldt likely tracks to play more on the line of scrimmage and possibly grow into playing with his hand in the dirt. He will need to develop more pass rush technique but he shows quick burst and potential as a speed rusher and bull rusher. Heldt’s long arms allow him to wrap up ball carriers and bring them to the ground while also knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage. He will need to add weight to play on the line of scrimmage but that is something he may grow into as he gets older.

Current Boilermaker Comp:

Clyde Washington

Heldt compares most closely to Clyde Washington who is a junior linebacker who was used as a rush end at times this past season before an injury. Heldt’s frame is well defined but he will need to add bulk to play at the line of scrimmage or add quickness and better coverage skills at the linebacker position. Heldt projects either as an inside linebacker or on the edge later in his development.