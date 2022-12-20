Walters Zeros in on Defensive Back Coach

Another coaching hire appears to have been made for Ryan Walters as he continues to shape his first staff as head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. Grant O’Brien has changed his Twitter information to include ‘‘Secondary Coach @BoilerFootball” although no official word has been released by the program or the athletic department.

O’Brien, 32, has served as an analyst for the Illini defense for the last two seasons after serving a similar role for the Missouri Tigers from 2018-2020. These last two jobs coincide with Walters and he appears to hold a lot of trust and promise to be awarded a position group at such a young age.

O’Brien now joins Graham Harrell (OC) and Kevin Kane (DC) as the start of Coach Walters first staff at Purdue. Look for more hires to be made in the coming days and weeks as Walters looks to round out his staff.