Purdue/Texas A&M- Women’s Basketball Preview

Purdue (9-2) takes the court tomorrow against Texas A&M (5-4) at 2pm ET. The Boilers are coming off a buzzer beater loss to #15 Maryland.

Purdue has relied on Lasha Petree for her phenomenal guard play, averaging 18 points a game. She does a little of everything for the Boilers and Purdue will look to get her going early. Abbey Ellis who usually plays off the bench has also been a much needed spark when Purdue has needed it. She is averaging 12 points and shooting nearly 90% from the charity stripe. The Boilers have struggled with turnovers, averaging almost 17 a game. Taking care of the basketball and holding on to leads when they go on a scoring run will be key for the Boilermakers today.

Texas A&M shoots 47% from the field and 37% from 3 and are out scoring their opponents by 20 points when at home. They are led by Freshman forward Janiah Baker who is averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds and Sydney Bowles who averages 9 points and 3 rebounds a game.

This will only be the second time these two teams have met. They last played in December of 2011 where Purdue won 60-51. You can watch today’s game on SECN+ or listen on 95.3 BOB FM.