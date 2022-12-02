Does Purdue Have a Shot Against Michigan?

Purdue basketball found a way to grind out a victory over Florida State in what turns out to be the last Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Unfortunately the Big Ten didn’t win it this year but Purdue pulled their weight. Ryan and I discuss what happened in this game and why an early struggle against a not good team might be a good thing for this young team.

But we know what this podcast is really about don’t we? This episode focuses largely on the fact that Purdue is in the Big Ten Championship game for the first time ever. First time in their history. I wanted to take a step back and just appreciate that fact and how much it means to me and the rest of the Purdue fandom. It’s been a long time coming since Purdue had a game that meant this much. Regardless of outcome let’s enjoy the day.

Finally though, we have to talk about the game, the matchups, the things that Purdue would have to do to win. Do either Ryan or I give Purdue much of a chance here? Well I’ll just say that one of us calls the upset. Which one and by how much? You’ll have to listen to find out.