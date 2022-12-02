Draft Kings: Final Heisman Odds

There’s only one game left for Heisman voters to consider (if they haven’t made their decision already). Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams is the clear front runner, and there’s only two players remaining with a chance to close the distance on Championship Saturday.

Caleb Williams: - 2500

Next Up: Utah in the Pac12 Championship game

Williams has stayed within the top four all year, but his chances jumped with Ohio State’s loss against Michigan in which C.J. Stroud picked a bad time of year to look less than stellar. USC’s only loss featured a typical great offensive performance from the new frontrunner, who has thrown for 3,712 yards (7th in FBS) with 34 touchdowns (6th) and just three interceptions (3rd) with a QBR of 86.8 (5th).

Max Duggan: + 2000

Next Up: Kansas State in the Big12 Championship Game

Max Duggan is the most unlikely Heisman candidate other than maybe....Stetson Bennett. Last season, TCU went 5-7, TCU coaching legend Gary Patterson was fired/resigned, and Duggan was good but certainly not great. Through most of his career, he was known for his running more than his passing, but something clicked this season under new coach Sonny Dykes.

Duggan has thrown for 3070 yards, 29 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions in addition to running for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns and has TCU on the precipice of making the CFP. For my money, what he’s done in Fort Worth this season is more impressive than what Williams has done in Los Angeles, but no one asks me. He’ll need a monster performance against a salty Kansas State defense and a USC collapse in the Pac12 title game to cut into Williams lead (which may be insurmountable at this point).

Stetson Bennett IV: + 10000

Next Up: LSU in the SEC Championship Game

Bennett has stayed up in the likelihood rankings all year, but a few shaky games peppered in among games where he throws it all over the yard are his downfall here. His throwing touchdown stats don’t look great as Georgia has had plenty of instances of pass-heavy drives coming down to a one-yard punch-in touchdown, but he does have the ability to scamper, adding seven touchdowns on the ground to his 16 in the air. The one Bulldog fans call “The Mailman” has thrown for 3,151 yards (18th) with just six interceptions (39th) with a QBR of 84.9 (7th).

