Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Davidson

During the season, I’ll be providing important matchups in each game for the Boilermakers. Some of these matchups might remain most of the year and others might only jump to the forefront for a single game. Either way, let’s take a look back at the three matchups for Purdue against Davidson.

1 | Loyer vs. Loyer

This was more important than simply it being an intriguing matchup of brothers on either side of a non-conference game that likely features two NCAA Tourney teams. Foster has been one of the better scorers in the country this year where he has been averaging nearly 20 points per game prior to be held to only 11 points on 4-16 shooting and forced him into 4 turnovers.

On the other hand, Fletcher scored 14 points on 2-12 shooting but was able to go 9-10 from the free throw line by getting into the lane and playing aggressively while under control.

Neither of the brothers played up to their high standard up to this point in the season but Fletcher’s ability to hit free throws and not turn the ball over gives Purdue the nod in this matchup up.

Advantage: Purdue

2 | Zach Edey vs. Davidson’s Double & Triple Teams

Davidson was able to limit Edey to only 11 shot attempts but the issue is that Zach was able to hit 9 of those attempts and got to the foul line to hit 11-15 attempts.

The other key component of this matchup was if Edey cut his turnovers down from his 5 that he had against Nebraska. Zach did a great job of being patient and making good decisions and limiting his turnovers to just 1 and consistently found the open man for open shots or putting the defense into rotations to create open shots. It isn’t Edey’s fault his teammates shot poorly from behind the arc.

Advantage: Purdue

3 | Davidson 3pt Shooting vs. Purdue 3pt Shooting

Well, it was spectacular for either team but the team that shot 28% (7-25) gets the nod over the one who shot 12% (3-25). Luckily, Purdue was able to withstand one of the worst shooting performances in recent program history to a much more narrow victory than the 8 points they ended up winning by. Purdue had really good looks and open shots thanks to the attention given to Edey and the other bigs and if Purdue wants to continue running games the shooting behind the arc needs to improve quickly.

Advantage: Davidson