Are Opt Outs Killing Bowl Season?

There’s no denying that getting to a bowl game isn’t what it used to be. Going to a bowl game used to be the pinnacle of a college football season. There was the Rose Bowl, the Blue Bonnet Bowl, the Liberty Bowl, etc. Now, there’s the Meineke Car Care Bowl, the Cheeze-It Bowl, the Duluth Trading Company Fireman Work Pants Bowl, and honestly I have no idea if any of those are real but they seem real don’t they? And therein lies the problem. There are too many bowl games with too little meaning. So it’s no surprise that players, who could make millions in the next few years, are opting out of a meaningless bowl game that has no bearing on basically anything. So are the players opting out the problem, are the bowls the problem, or do fans just need to zip it?

Next Ryan and I discuss the win over Davidson and the wonder that is Zach Edey. Can Purdue continue to win while shooting 12% from three? Also, remember the Crossroads Classic and IU’s new national schedule? How’s that working out for them now that they’re BACK!

Lastly, we discuss the new OC and DC hires from Ryan Walters. Will these hires put some minds at ease regarding hiring a defense first coach? Does OC Graham Harrell move the needle enough for you? He does for us, but I can’t tell you how to feel. Give us a listen and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.