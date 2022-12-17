Purdue 69 Davidson 61 | Quick Wrap

The Boilers improved to 11-0 with a 69-61 win over Davidson in the first Indy Classic. Zach Edey led the way for Purdue with 29 points and 16 rebounds.

In the first half Purdue ran out to a quick 11-2 lead but struggled the rest of the half shooting just 2-14 behind the arc and getting outscored 17-25 in the final 14 minutes of the half.

Purdue’s struggles continued into the second half where they couldn’t quite string together any runs to pull away from Davidson. At the 4 minute mark Purdue was able to stretch their lead to 7 off a set of Loyer free throws but gave up an And 1 basket on Davidson’s next trip. Purdue ended the game shooting just 3-25 (12%) from behind the arc but went 28-37 from the free throw line.