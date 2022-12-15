Drew Brees Set to Return As Assistant Coach for Citrus Bowl

While Purdue may have lost their head coach, a lot of assistants, their best CB, TE, QB, and WR they are gaining a new assistant coach. Just for the Citrus Bowl…for now. What had been rumored became official today as the Purdue athletic department announced that Drew Brees would be returning to West Lafayette to help with preparations for the Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU.

Brees is back with the Boilers to take on the Bayou Bengals!



Let's get to work, Coach @drewbrees!



: https://t.co/8xiOlxCTio pic.twitter.com/pLnbszoV8r — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2022

I know this will make a ton of people around here and on Twitter and Facebook happy. You wouldn’t believe the number of people who said that Brees should have been given the head coaching role.



Brees provided the following statement along with the news:

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” said Brees. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, who announced he will not take part in Citrus bowl prep, also provided a quote. “When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” said head coach Ryan Walters. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando.”

Drew Brees will also be able to hit the road and recruit due to receipt of an NCAA waiver. Welcome home to Purdue’s favorite son.