Fast Thoughts on Ryan Walters

With news breaking yesterday about the hire of Ryan Walters as the next head football coach Ryan and I decided to get on the mics a day early. Snap reactions to the hire of Ryan Walters are coming and Ryan and I are pretty positive and excited about the future of the program.

We discuss hiring a defensive mind instead of an offensive mind. I compare this hire to Joe Tiller (in some ways), and we talk about how the consensus on hires and the fan reactions don’t always mesh with the actual results that the coach is going to have.

I’ll just share Tom Fornelli’s tweet about this hire that he repeats for every hire.

Ryan Walters is an incredible hire for Purdue. I have no idea if it will work out. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 13, 2022

And Tom has never been wrong.

Also, we start the podcast by talking about Purdue basketball earning their second ever #1 ranking. Back to back seasons and this time they have the opportunity to keep this ranking for a few weeks.