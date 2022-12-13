Ryan Walters Announced as New Purdue Head Football Coach

Ryan Walters has been announced as the head coach for the Purdue Boilermakers following a week long search following the exit of Jeff Brohm to the University of Louisville. Walters was the defensive coordinator for the Illinois Fighting Illini under Brett Bielema where the defense ranked #1 overall in the country in scoring defense and #2 in total defense. Walters led a unit that helped Brett Bielema quickly rebuild a stagnant program into bowl eligibility in just two seasons.

Walters is a young head coach having just graduated from Colorado in 2008 and has coached under Gary Pinkel and Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri where he was the defensive coordinator from 2018-2020.

More to come on the hire later today!