Purdue Basketball Ascends to #1 Ranking

After being ranked #4 last week and receiving more first place votes than #3 Virginia the thinking following losses by #1 and #2 was that Purdue had a real shot to jump to the top of the latest AP Top 25. It was set to be released today at noon. Last week they tweeted out the final poll results at 12:06. So naturally at exactly Noon all of Boilermaker nation went to Twitter and/or the AP Top 25 website and began to refresh. Sadly, nothing came. In fact the first indication we got that Purdue was ranked #1 came from the Basketball twitter account.

Up 3️⃣ spots to No. 1️⃣.



✅: 2nd straight year that Purdue has been ranked No. 1. pic.twitter.com/cHIbz1PX37 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 12, 2022

Official word came via AP Top 25 twitter at 12:37.

POLL ALERT: Purdue reaches No. 1 in the men's AP Top 25 for a second straight season; Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston round out top five.



See the full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mhe2jI pic.twitter.com/8HaJUOsQm7 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 12, 2022

But there are things in life worth waiting for and this is one of them. Purdue has achieved the #1 ranking for the second time in school history and second time in the past two seasons. Purdue held the ranking for only one week last season before falling on a last second shot at Rutgers. This week Purdue is off until they travel to Indianapolis to take on Davidson in the brand new Indy Classic.

Let’s savor this one Boilermaker fans but also remember that there’s so much more work to do. This isn’t the end of the journey, it’s only the beginning. From unranked to ranked #1 all before the calendar turns to 2023.