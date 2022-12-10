Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

As expected, some recruits are following Jeff Brohm from Purdue to Louisville. Today, 3-star DL, Micah Carter announced that he has decommitted from Purdue and will commit to Louisville. Carter attends St. Xavier in Louisville, so he will be close to home for his college career. As for Purdue football, don’t be shocked if more players take the route of Micah and follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville, as it is usually standard practice for coaching changes.

The Purdue Boilermakers have been nothing short of amazing and I'm

thankful for the love I've been shown. With that being said, I have decided to decommit from the University of Purdue and join @JeffBrohm at the University

of Louisville.#stayinghome L1C4 @AbleEdits pic.twitter.com/HRT2zm0OlI — Micah Carter #99 (@BigMicgetbusy) December 10, 2022