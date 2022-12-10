 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

Jeff Brohm gets his first flip from the St. Xavier DL.

By PURB97
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As expected, some recruits are following Jeff Brohm from Purdue to Louisville. Today, 3-star DL, Micah Carter announced that he has decommitted from Purdue and will commit to Louisville. Carter attends St. Xavier in Louisville, so he will be close to home for his college career. As for Purdue football, don’t be shocked if more players take the route of Micah and follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville, as it is usually standard practice for coaching changes.

