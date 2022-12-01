How To Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship

Game Day Vitals
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will square off for the 60th time with Michigan holding a 45 to 14 advantage in the series. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other in the B1G Championship Game where Purdue will makes its’ first appearance and Michigan will be making their second straight (defeated Iowa 42-3).
The last time these two programs met, the Wolverines defeated the Boilers 28-10 in 2017 which is more known for Jim Harbaugh’s post game tantrum about the visiting locker room and off site medical facilities. This season the Wolverines and Boilermakers have shared six common opponents where Michigan has gone 6-0 and Purdue 4-2 (Penn State Nittany Lions, Indiana Hoosiers, Maryland Terrapins, Wisconsin Badgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Illinois Fighting Illini).
Michigan will be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff again this season and with a victory will likely lock them into the #2 ranking behind current #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Purdue, with a victory, could find themselves in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2001 but they are likely headed to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida either way with Ohio State likely to get the nod to Pasadena.
Also, check out Draft Kings ahead of all the games being played this weekend at www.draftkings.com/sportsbook for all of your sports betting needs! (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details)
Opponent | Michigan Wolverines (12-0 / 9-0)
Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Michigan: Maize and Blue
Stadium | Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Capacity | ~67,000
Surface | Shaw Sports Momentum Pro (2018–present)
Mascot | Wolverines
Tickets | $130+ on Stubhub
Kickoff Time | 8:00pm EST
TV | Fox
Online Streaming | Fox Sports
Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196
ESPN FPI Odds | Michigan 89% / Purdue 11%
Odds | Michigan -17 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | Michigan leads 45-14
Last Purdue Win | 38-36 on 11/7/2009
Last Michigan Win | 28-10 on 9/23/2017
Championship | B1G Championship Game
SB Nation Blog Representation | Maize n’ Brew
Weather Forecast | Indoor Stadium Controlled Climate
2022 Michigan Postseason | College Football Playoff Semi-final (Loss to Georgia 34-11)
Coach | Jim Harbaugh (102-45 / 73-24 B1G)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes
Loading comments...