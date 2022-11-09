National Signing Day | Myles Colvin Signs With The Boilermakers

Myles Colvin, son of former Purdue great and NFL Champion Roosevelt Colvin, has signed his letter of intent. At this point in time the 2023 class will remain a single recruit class and Coach Painter will likely look to the portal again for help at the point guard position. Some thoughts on the 6’5 guard/wing from Heritage Christian in Indianapolis, IN.



Position:

Colvin projects as a supremely athletic guard/wing in the same mold of Jaden Ivey. A legit 6’6 player who can shoot well from behind the arc, handle the ball well for an off guard, and get into the open court quickly should remind many of Jaden Ivey’s abilities coming out of high school.

High Ceiling:

Just like with Jaden Ivey, Colvin has an incredibly high ceiling because of his immense athletic ability coupled with basketball skill. He is a plus shooter from behind the arc and attacks the rim with an ability to finish in traffic. Although his trajectory may not be as quick as Ivey’s was from freshman to sophomore year, Colvin has all of the pieces to be on the NBA’s radar sooner rather than later. The work ethic is definitely there.

Freshman Year Prognosis:

It is a lot to ask any true freshman to come into a program like Purdue and expect them to start, especially when it would mean pushing out an established starter and veteran presence like Ethan Morton, but that would not surprise me. This season has shown that Coach Painter is not afraid to start the young guys if they prove they are capable of handling the job and there is no reason to think Colvin couldn’t do so. I think, however, that Colvin will start his career coming off the bench for the Boilers and playing around 18-22 minutes per game as a freshman but it will be a battle for that third guard spot between Ethan Morton, Myles Colvin, and Brian Waddell.