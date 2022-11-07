Purdue vs. Iowa: In Tweets

With the departure of our beloved Travis Miller that means I’ve taken over the Monday morning tradition of reviewing the most recent Purdue football game via some of our favorite tweets. I use the word favorite here very loosely since there was nothing about this game on Saturday that I’ll ever remember as my favorite anything. What an abomination that game was. I mean seriously, woof. Regardless, let’s try to reminisce and maybe find some humor. Shall we?

Reporting live from Lafayette this weather sucks. Rain coming down hard and the wind is out of this world at the moment. — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) November 5, 2022

There was at least SOME good news from a personal standpoint for AOC.

Aidan O'Connell is now the 6th QB in Purdue history with to reach 8,000 yards for his career. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) November 5, 2022

We were so young, dumb, and naive when BHGP tweeted this:

Iowa has met its first quarter quota for first downs (1), so it's time to punt. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 5, 2022

Then the questioning of Jeff Brohm and his play calling began.

TELL ME how you call 3 passing plays from the 2 yard line. — Laura (@LetItRoll717) November 5, 2022

No runs come on coach. — AD (@Adunn_3131) November 5, 2022

All these years later and coaches are still trying to prove Pete Carroll made the right call. pic.twitter.com/b5TGhTZV9U — ‍☠️Logan Thompson’s A Goalie (@partypurdue) November 5, 2022

Really though, we should have known it was going to be a bad day when this happened as Purdue ran onto the field. Perhaps an omen of the game ahead of us.

The little train that couldn’t pic.twitter.com/CwqwA1QFMx — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 5, 2022

“How to watch:” dont’ — GB (@gb_kirkpatrick) November 5, 2022

I personally blame the jerseys and I’m not alone.

Those damned gray jerseys — Bill Donovan (@PurdueBill00) November 5, 2022

And for those in attendance, you got to witness history!

Purdue's lowest scoring output of Brohm Era: 6 in a 24-6 home loss to Illinois in 2019. Second lowest output is 10 points in a 41-10 loss at Minnesota in 2018. — Alan Karpick--GoldandBlack.com (@AlanKarpick) November 5, 2022

Walking out of the stadium like it’s Hazell era — Beneath The Paint (@BeneathThePaint) November 5, 2022

He's got to stop outsmarting himself. Keep it simple. In the Big Ten sometimes you have to line up, run and get those couple of yards.



The defense is another matter. At this point, what can the coaches say or do differently? You are what you are. — Dustin Blythe Ⓥ (@Dustin_Blythe) November 7, 2022

So there you have it, a sampling of some of our “favorite” tweets from this weekend. Not exactly a shining example of optimism but sometimes it’s better to just be brutally honest. Hopefully when I drop in on this feature next week against Illinois it will be much rosier. Either that or I’m gonna be doing this exact same thing. It’s the Big Ten West, anything can happen!