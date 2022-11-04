Purdue Football Legend & College Football Hall of Famer Dave Butz Has Passed Away

Dave Butz, former Purdue Football and NFL defensive lineman, has died. One of the great players in Purdue Football history, Butz was a two time All American, a finalist for the 1972 Lombardi Award, and named to Purdue’s ‘All Time Football Team’ before being elected into the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

All-American, @cfbhall member and one incredible Boilermaker.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Purdue legend Dave Butz. pic.twitter.com/TEElAX9ADS — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 4, 2022

After playing at Purdue, Butz was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft fifth overall. After just two seasons, Butz would be traded to the Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Redskins) where he would play for 14 years and finish his career. Butz would win two Super Bowls, was voted to the 1983 First Team All Pro, voted to the 1983 Pro Bowl, became a 1984 Second Team All Pro, and was voted to the NFL’s ‘All 1980’s Team.’ Butz was also named to the Redskins ‘Ring of Fame’ as one of the great players in that organization’s history.